Canadian Internet Registration Authority

Choose to be Canadian Online

Find your .CA domain today!

Get your .CA domain

Secure this .CA domain name by registering it through one of the certified providers below.

Suggestions
RARs

About CIRA

We are Canada’s internet. We manage the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians, and work every day to build a better online Canada.

Learn more about CIRA

About CIP

Community
Investment
Program

Help us build a better online Canada

D-Zone DNS Firewall

D-Zone DNS Firewall

Protection from ransomware, phishing and other malware

Learn how to add effective cybersecurity in minutes

News

CIRA to strengthen Canadian internet infrastructure, online access and digital literacy with $1.25 million investment

January 15, 2019, Ottawa, ON - Starting today, CIRA is calling on Canadian not-for-profits, charities and academic institutions with innovative internet projects in need of funding to apply for a CIRA grant. The annual Community Investment Program application period is now open, with $1.25 million available. Applicants have until 2 p.m. EST Feb. 28, 2019 to submit their application online.

Ideas & insights

  • Top 10 posts on CIRA’s blog in 2018

    This past year we’ve shared all kinds of insight on CIRA’s blog; everything from butter tarts to cybersecurity, from data sovereignty to gift giving. As we wrap up 2018, I wanted to share 10 favourites. Happy reading!

    State of the internet

Upcoming events