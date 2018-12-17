About CIRA
We are Canada’s internet. We manage the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians, and work every day to build a better online Canada.
January 15, 2019, Ottawa, ON - Starting today, CIRA is calling on Canadian not-for-profits, charities and academic institutions with innovative internet projects in need of funding to apply for a CIRA grant. The annual Community Investment Program application period is now open, with $1.25 million available. Applicants have until 2 p.m. EST Feb. 28, 2019 to submit their application online.
This past year we’ve shared all kinds of insight on CIRA’s blog; everything from butter tarts to cybersecurity, from data sovereignty to gift giving. As we wrap up 2018, I wanted to share 10 favourites. Happy reading!State of the internet
